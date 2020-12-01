Linda Ann Sigado peacefully passed away at her home on Saturday Nov 21, 2020 at the age of 81.



She was the only child of Loren and Alma Hole and grew up in Erskine MN surrounded by a loving and large family of Sveningsons and Holes.



Married right out of high school to David Sigado, she happily started their journey of 63 years together. She was the consummate coach's wife, devoted mother and #1 fan of their four children. Her devotion to family expanded to embrace each child's spouse and her ultimate joy- grandchildren.



When she wasn't attending kid's or grandkid's events, she loved to read, bake cookies and her husband's favorite chocolate cherry cake, play Bingo at the Senior Center and make a few trips each year to Reno.



She was a staunch believer in Jesus Christ and a mighty prayer warrior. She treasured her church family and they were a special blessing these last couple months. She enjoyed her school secretary jobs and impacted many lives with her willingness to both listen and advise. Living in the same neighborhood for over 40 years provided many valued friendships.



Linda is survived by her husband David, children Jody and Mark Shuba, Janell and Brad Croxford, Jerry and Shelli Sigado, Jeff and Molly Sigado, grandchildren Aaron Croxford, Kristen and Matt Cornachione and their daughters Jade and Selene, Jonathan, Kaitlin and Drew Sigado, Tarah Ayers and her sons Austin and Henry, Benjamin Baca, and Gunnar Sigado, and Sarah and Luke Shuba.



Linda is preceded in death by her parents and great-grandson Cooper Ayers.



A memorial service will be held to celebrate Linda's life in the spring or whenever Covid restrictions are lifted. Memorial donations can be made in Linda's name to any charity of personal choice.



