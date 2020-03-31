|
Linda Jensen (Girtman) passed away peacefully with her husband Donn by her side on March 28, 2020 at 4 p.m. She was just seven days short of her 74th birthday.
Linda was born April 4, 1946 to Ernest (Slim) and Hazel Girtman. Her younger years were spent in Newell, Calif. where she attended elementary and middle school. She attended high school at Tulelake High School. Upon graduation she attended cosmetology school in Medford, Ore. and then returned to Tulelake to start her long career at Betty's Beauty Salon as a beautician.
In 1995 she married the love of her life, Donn Jensen, and together they blended two families - Linda's two children Debbie and Jim, and Donn's two children Britta and Kirk. Thanks to Linda's overseeing, the six became a close family.
Linda continued her cosmetology career in Klamath Falls where she worked for several different salons. Her last stop was at Trendz Hair Design with her good friends Melinda and Julie. She was able to retire in 2010. She and Donn were able to spend their retired time together going on cruises and traveling with friends. Her favorite place to travel was the Oregon Coast. She had become very accustomed to their monthly trips, which Don always tried to make sure happened.
Linda made many wonderful friends throughout her life and was a special and very loving person. She could also stick up for herself if it became necessary, which just added to her amazing personality.
Linda is survived by her husband Donn Jensen (married 35 years), her sister Alma and brother Birley (Phyliss), daughter Debby Crume and her son Coby Crume (Haley) and their daughter Myleigh, and son Jim Spolek who lives in Portland. She is also survived by her step-daughter Britta Conrad (Billy) and their children Jess and Will; her stepson Kirk Jensen (Keri) and their children Lauren, Brooklyn and Kellen who reside in North Carolina,
Due to the global circumstances, a Celebration of Linda's Life will be held at a later date. Davenports Funeral Home is taking care of cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to High Desert Hospice or an Alzheimer's Organization of your choice in Linda's name
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 31, 2020