Linda Rose Dean went home to be with her Jesus on Monday, June 29, 2020. Linda was born August 30, 1948 in Forest Grove, Ore. to Harry and Mary Jeanette Funkhouser. She was number 11 of 16 children. She met her husband, Terry Dean, June 1972 and they were married six months later on December 9, 1972 in Eagle Creek, Ore.



She enjoyed gardening, attending church, and conspiring with her brothers and sisters on when the next shopping trip or pinochle game would be, or whose house would be the next victim of TP and shrink wrap (FYI: Randy did it.).



Children were at the heart of Linda's world. Terry and Linda fostered children in the 1970s. When her own children were in school, she was the president of the PTA, and Den leader of her sons' boy scout troops. Linda was heavily involved in volunteer work and was recognized for her work with the March of Dimes Mother March in the 1980s. She ran a daycare out of her home for a few years, and later coordinated the nursery at church for many years. She spoiled her grandchildren, and worked as a nanny and a caregiver. Her front door was never locked and there was a continuous flow of kids coming and going from the house.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, one sister, two nieces and a nephew. She is survived by her husband, Terry Dean; son and daughter-in-Law, James and Yvonne Dean; daughter, Megan Romero; son and daughter-in-law Ryan and Evie Dean. Grandchildren: Melissa, Alijah, Halea, MacKenzie, Alesia, Bradley, Jessie and Marti; great-grandchildren: Arianna and Raven; sisters: Dorys, Bonnie, Mary , Mayetta, Ruth and Margie; brothers, Larry and Terry; and countless nieces, nephews.



A memorial service will be held at Thrive Church Saturday July 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. with a livestream option available for those unable to physically attend.



