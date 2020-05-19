Or Copy this URL to Share

In the early 90s, she returned home to Oregon, working as an RN at Alpha Therapeutic for several years. She also met her fiance here March 1999, Petre Gurau, who has stood by her side all these years. She returned to Klamath Falls, and was employed at Wemble House, an inpatient rehab center for Native American youth, for 8 years. Her last place of employment was with Best Care Treatment Center.



Lynette had a big heart and dedicated her life to taking care of others in difficult circumstances. She had compassion and empathy with the suffering of others, always advocating for the best care possible. She herself was born with Turners Syndrome, later she also learned to live with Celiac's Disease, and then in 2018 was diagnosed with Leukemia.



She enjoyed her life, despite her illnesses, and never complained. She was a gentle and kind spirit, loving her family and fiance dearly. On May 4, she was again admitted to Sky Lakes, but able to return home for a few days to be with her fiance and family, as was her wish. She passed on Monday May 11th and was laid to rest at Klamath Memorial Park on May 14th.



Lynette is survived by her fiance Petre Gurau, her mother and step-father Inger-Lise and Walt Ambrogetti, her sister and brother-in-law Lynda and Fred Daniel, her aunts and uncles Roy and Turid Liltvedt, Terje and Kirsten Liltvedt and numerous cousins.



Cards may be sent to the family at 12060 Crystal Springs Rd, Klamath Falls, OR 97603. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to



She will be dearly missed - an angel has gone home to the Lord.





