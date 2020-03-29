|
Carol was born September 19, 1935 to LaCele Biehn Dingman and Ray Dingman in Klamath Falls, OR. As a Klamath Falls Pioneer Legacy, Carol enjoyed the community throughout her life.
On December 27, 1953 Carol married Curtiss R. Lockrem. Soon after, they moved to Santa Monica, CA where Curt was employed. While there, they had three of their four children. Shortly after moving back to Klamath Falls in 1960 their fourth child was born. Carol dedicated her life, love and time to raising her children. Carol and Curt built their dream home on Klamath Lake. Following Curt's passing in 1977 Carol married Clinton C. Mills in 1978. They continued to reside at the home on Klamath Lake until they decided to move to Harbor Isles for their retirement. Carol enjoyed walking, gardening, sewing, ice skating, traveling but most of all spending time with her family.
Carol passed away February 28, 2020 surrounded by family. Carol is survived by Kimberly Willis, Mike (Debbie) Lockrem, Richie (Suzi) Lockrem and Linda (Ken) Tockey, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. A private family gathering will be held. Contributions may be made to , 1015 NW 22nd Ave, Portland OR 97210.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 29, 2020