1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Lois Katherine Johnson, 88, of Klamath Falls, Ore., passed away peacefully in Klamath Falls on March 16, 2019.



Lois was born on March 22, 1930, in Bemidji, Minn. She moved as a child with her family to Oregon, where she graduated from Klamath Union High School. Lois married her high school sweetheart, Bob Lee, and together they had one son, Allen Lee. Bob Lee passed away in 1951 from a hunting accident. Lois married Carl Douglas in 1954 and they had three sons, David, Quentin and Curtis Douglas. Lois and Carl divorced in 1965. She met and married Jerry Johnson in 1971. They were married 42 years until Jerry's death in 2012.



Lois had a long and successful career as an administrative assistant for Klamath Ready Mix, Klamath Forest Protection Agency and Oregon State Forestry. She over saw all payroll, crew and equipment logistics for many of the large Oregon forest fires.



Lois was an active member of Quota Club, Elks and the Klamath County Snow Drifters.



She was an avid reader, exceptional cook, master flower gardener and loved to crochet. Lois also enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing on the Oregon Coast, hunting, walking her dog, travel and camping.



She will be missed by her sons and daughters-in-law, Allen (Mary) Lee of Wisconsin, David (Bev) Douglas of Arizona, Quentin (Tina) Douglas of Oregon, and Curtis (Jan) Douglas of Oregon; grandchildren, Jennell (Ryan) Skinner, Dan (Beth) Douglas, and Amber Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Brock Sullivan, Paige Sullivan, Rowen Skinner, Hudson Skinner, Dawson Douglas and Lila Douglas.



A private service will be held.



The Douglas and Lee families would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Crystal Terrace, especially those in the Memory Care Unit for their attentiveness and loving care. Published in Herald And News on Mar. 24, 2019