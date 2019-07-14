|
Lois Stall was born in Durango, Colo., on Jan. 18, 1925, and lived there until the age of 14, moving with her family to Napa, Calif., and then to Benica, Calif.
She graduated from Benica High School and married the love of her life, Robert Stall.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and parents, Harry and Hazel Jones; father- and mother-in-law, Herman and Delta Stall; grandson, Daniel Stall; sister, Betty Quandt; brothers, Bill and Stanley Jones; and brother-in-law, Richard Stall.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Tom Alvis of Klamath Falls, Ore., a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Marilyn Stall of Stockton, Mo.; grandchildren, Brian and Teresa Vaughan, Robert and Becky Vaughan, John and Crissy Vaughan, Jason and Brianne Stall, Brett Stall, Debbie Sparks and Jason and Ryan Tonkel; great-grandchildren, Bobby and Richard Vaughan, Keeley and Kassidy Vaughan, Lane and Brian Vaughan, Kord Stall, Devin and Kayla Sparks, and Gavin, Blake, Gracie and Eylse Tonkel.
Graveside services will be held at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa, Calif.
Published in Herald And News on July 14, 2019