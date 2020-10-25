Or Copy this URL to Share

Lorena was born March 30, 1952 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Ray and Lois Griffith Kreizenbeck. She was the youngest of four siblings, and a descendant of early pioneer settlers in Poe Valley Oregon. She was raised on a farm near Tulelake, California where she was involved in 4-H, Rainbow Girls, and many activities involving her friends and classmates.



Lorena graduated from Tulelake High School and California State University, Chico. She later moved to Seattle where she was employed by Pay 'N Save Pharmacy and Costco Pharmacies. She became an executive purchaser of pharmaceuticals for Costco Corporation, retiring in 2018.



A frequent traveler, Lorena was a favorite companion of many who enjoyed her subtle sense of humor and enthusiasm for adventure. She was able to visit many countries and was planning more excursions once the Covid crisis was past. She also loved the Seattle area, especially her home on Whidbey Island where she was hoping to spend more time with her retirement.



She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Larry Main. Survivors are her three brothers and their families: Ron (Mavis), Roy (Laurie), Rick (Susan), step-siblings, Kathy Main Takacs and Steve Main, many nephews, nieces, cousins, and her aunts Charlotte and Blanche. Ron, Mavis, and their children Rob, Karma, Krista, and Ryan and all of their families, were Lorena's immediate family in Seattle. She was the loved Aunt 'T', and best friend, confidante, and helper to her sister-in-law, Mavis.



Lorena touched all of our lives and will be greatly missed. A memorial honoring her will be planned in the future.



