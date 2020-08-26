Lorraine Ruth Harris, 94, of Medford, Ore. passed away surrounded by her family, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Rogue Regional Medical Center. She was born in Baker City, Ore. to Harry and Othilda Mattes on April 14, 1926. She married Hillard V. Bell February 29, 1944 in Reno, Nev. They were married until his death on April 2, 1945. She then married Roy C. Harris October 6, 1946 in Klamath Falls, Ore. and they had two daughters. They moved to Medford, Ore. in 1962 and had one son.



She was preceded in death by her first husband Hillard V. Bell in 1945, her second husband Roy C. Harris in 1992 and her daughter Marla Harris in 2012. She is survived by her daughter Vicki Harris and son Michael (Laurie) Harris, three grandchildren, Breean Harris, Kami (Ben) Decuir, Taylor Harris and three great-grandchildren. Lorraine worked as a retail clerk for several years and a meat wrapper at various markets in Medford and Klamath Falls for 27 years.



She enjoyed working in her yard and garden, and playing bingo multiple days a week in White City. In her younger years she loved bowling and won many trophies. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Medford. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 28. Rosary will be held at 10:15 a.m. with service following at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 517 W. Tenth Street, Medford, Ore. Masks are mandatory. No reception due to COVID. Graveside service to follow at Siskiyou Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Southern Oregon Humane Society.



