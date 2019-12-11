Home

Lory Maria Baker passed away on Nov. 26, 2019, at the age of 60, following health complications. Lory, the eldest of four children, was born Jun. 4, 1959, in Germany to Ronal and Elfriede Baker. Her working career included The Four Queens in Las Vegas, Kla-Mo-Ya Casino, Grocery Outlet, and Dollartree in Klamath Falls, Ore.

Lory liked spending time with family and friends. She had a very big heart and her laugh was very contagious. She also loved a challenging game of Scrabble.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronal Baker; son, Jason Avery and brother, Joe Baker. Lory is survived by her mother, Elfriede Baker; daughters, Angela Avery Mondosa, Tina Avery, Sara Ladouveur; son, Michael Joseph Baker; 11 grandchildren; brother, Danny Baker, and sister Debra Lynn.

Lory and her son Matthew Jason Avery, who passed days apart from each other will both be greatly missed!
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 11, 2019
