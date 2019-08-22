|
|
Louis "Lou" Stanton was born in Glendale, Calif., on Dec. 30, 1936, to James Harold Stanton and Mildred (Larsen) Stanton. He passed away on Aug. 18, 2019, at his home in Dorris, Calif., among loved ones, having traveled at his request from Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif., by a Lear 400 Jet.
At the age of 9, they moved to Fort Jones, Calif., where as an only child he enjoyed roaming their ranch with his horse and dogs. He belonged to 4-H and graduated from Fort Jones Elementary School. He attended Fort Jones High School, where he played the clarinet in the band. He was also quarterback of the high school football team, student body president and graduated with Bank of America honors.
He worked for the U.S. Forest Service in the Marble Mountains during the summers and
attended Southern Oregon State University. He was an officer of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. He received his B.A. in biological science. He received a National Foundation Fellowship and attended Oregon State University, where he received his Master's in Biological Science. While attending, he did graduate research work in entomology.
In 1961, he married his wife Lindell "Lin" Stanton in Dorris. They moved to Chico, Calif., where he was chairman of biological science at Bidwell Jr. High School for six years. They returned to Dorris, both accepting teaching positions at Butte Valley High School, where he enjoyed teaching biology and chemistry and was named an Outstanding Secondary Educator of America.
He was a member of the National Education Association and California Teachers Association, where he held many offices. He was astonished to receive a National Sterling Silver Award for increased enrollment in chemistry and sciences. He taught photography classes at College of the Siskiyous.
He loved his fraternal life, belonging to two Masonic Lodges. A 60-year member as of May 22, 2019, he was Past Worshipful Master of Klamath Falls No. 77 Klamath Falls, Ore. A 60-year member of North Star Lodge No. 91 and a member of Hillah Temple Shrine.
A few summers, he enjoyed working with the Youth Conservation Corps for the U.S. Forest Service. He was active in community service and a former Dorris City Council member and served 20 years on the Picard Cemetery Board, most recently as vice president.
He was Past Patron five times for Aloha Chapter 5 in Klamath Falls, Eastern Star and Officer of Fidelity Chapter 131 Mt. Shasta, Calif., and a member Stella Chapter 13 Yreka, Calif.
He is survived by his wife Lindell "Lin" Stanton of 58 years, sister-in-law Margaret Erickson, son Marshall, daughter Susan, grandchildren Alex and Tina, Sarah, Naomi, and "special granddaughter" Hanna McFarland and her parents Dave and Liz McFarland, and close friends Betty Sammis, Anne and John Murphy, Raven Wik, Carol and Russell McKay and Jarod Smith.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his infant son Louis Harold Stanton.
Services will be held in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. Internet will follow at Picard Cemetery. There will be no reception at his request.
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 22, 2019