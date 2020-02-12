|
Louisa Lillian Horton, age 91, passed into her heavenly rest January 23, 2020.
Louisa was born in Beaverton, Ore., March 25, 1928 to Joe and Martha Kelle,r where they were employed as dairy farmers. In the 1930's, the Kellers moved to Klamath Falls where they started their dairy business, Pleasant View Dairy. Louisa grew up on this farm with her brother Joe, Jr., and sisters Martha (Keller) Stevens and Jean (Keller) Hammond. All attended and graduated from Henley High School.
Louisa married Robert Horton in 1950 and became a ranching homemaker at the Horton Ranch in Dairy, Ore. She was active in the day-to-day ranching activities and was active in the Klamath County Cowbells. Louisa was very socially-active and made many friends over the years in Klamath County and in the Prineville area, where she lived for a number of years before returning to Klamath Falls.
Robert and Louisa raised two sons on the ranch, Daniel of Eagle Point and Michael of Langell Valley. She is also survived by grandsons Jesse (Jerina) Horton, Clinton (Didi), four Horton great-grandchildren, numerous Keller and Hammond nieces and nephews, and special friend Taylor High.
Louisa was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Martha, brother Joe, and sisters Martha and Jean.
A special thank you to her personal caregivers Pamela Wynn and Dru Sutter, and High Desert Hospice for the compassionate care she was given by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held March 21, 2020; 1 p.m. at the Poe Valley Hall, South Poe Valley Road in Poe Valley East of Klamath Falls.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 12, 2020