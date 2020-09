Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Louise's life story with friends and family

Share Louise's life story with friends and family

Louise E. Dawson, 97, a resident of Klamath Falls, passed away at her home on September 19, 2020. Private inurnment will take place at Mt. Laki Cemetery. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel (541-884-3456) is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store