1922 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Louise Houston Lybrand passed away on June 20, 2019, just 15 days short of her 97th birthday.



She was born on July 5, 1922, in Pine Bluff, Ark., to John Ryland Moore and Ella (Adams) Moore. She was next to the youngest of seven children, all of whom preceded her in death.



Louise came to Dorris, Calif., in 1940 and married her first husband Clarence Houston. Her life revolved around her family, church and community. She loved to cook and enjoyed having friends over for meals. She also helped Clarence build the house in which she lived until the end. From laying brick to painting walls, it was a joint effort of love.



Louise joined the First Baptist Church in 1949 and was treasurer for 27 years. Her particular joy was her Sunday school class. She also was treasurer for the Klamath Baptist Association, involved in the Women's Missionary Union, and taught in summer vacation Bible school. She joined the American Legion Auxiliary in the early 1950s and participated in their programs.



Louise loved music and sang in quartets in the church. She took piano lessons when her daughters did, then later with Janet Lutz, playing in the church for several years.



After Clarence died in 1963, she married Joe Lybrand in 1964. When Joe would preach once a month at the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission, Louise would play piano.



Some of the highlights of Louise's life - aside from her grandchildren - were when she went, at age 70 to Graceland, then on to Arkansas to visit her brother and met Bill and Hilary Clinton. At 75, she went to Canada and toured Butchart Gardens. At 80, she went to Apple Valley, Calif., and visited friends and the Roy Rogers Museum.



Louise always had a camera in her hand to capture memories. She was so active and loving for such a long life, it can't all be written down.



She is survived by her daughters, Beverly (Robert) Campbell of Dorris and Sharon (Pat) Lerma Jr. of Klamath Falls, Ore.; two grandchildren, Sheri Maddox of Pitkin, La., and Pat (Tana) Lerma III of Klamath Falls; six great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.



The whole family thanks Dr. George Kubak for his excellent care.



Services will be held in First Baptist Church of Dorris on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. and interment at Picard Cemetery followed by a reception. The Rev. Harold Brimmer will be officiating.



Donations in her memory may be made to Women's Shelter of the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission, 1931 Mission Ave., Klamath Falls, OR 97603. Published in Herald And News on June 28, 2019