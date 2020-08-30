Lucinda Holbrook passed away August 14, 2020 at her home in Macdoel, Calif. after a long illness from C.O.P.D. Cindy was born September 10, 1949 in Klamath Falls, Ore. to Vernon and Delma Cross.
She grew up on the family homestead at Sheepy Creek. In 1967 she graduated from Butte Valley High School where she met her husband Norman; they were wed July 24, 1971. Cindy was an artisan of many talents from oil painting, teaching tole painting classes, crafting, a jewelry maker, and a seamstress. She often donated her time to creating magnificent costumes for school plays and the Ross Ragland Theater. She loved working with kids and making everyone feel loved, she spent 20 years working with special needs children at Butte Valley Elementary. She was also the founder of Mountain Monograms.
In her spare time you would find her watching the PBR, rooting for her grandchildren in various sports, spending time with her family and enjoying the ranch and country life. She is survived by Norman, her husband of 49 years; daughter- Sheila Froebe, son Craig Holbrook and his wife Myndy, daughter Jenny Colgate and her husband Kevin; grandchildren Kaulin Froebe, Baylin, Maren and Reagan Holbrook, Griffin and Tate Colgate, nephew Ned Cross and niece Jamie Cross.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jim Cross and niece, Ollie Cross. A potluck memorial will be September 26, at 2 p.m. at the Macdoel Fire Hall. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Butte Valley4-H, Shriners Hospital for Children
and the Trump 2020 campaign. Cindy's family would like to extend their thanks to Klamath Hospice for their kindness and support.