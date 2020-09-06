1/
Lymond Hinds
Lymond Hinds, 81, passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on August 19. Lymond was born in Missouri on August 11, 1939 to Sherman and Lillie Hinds. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister-in-law, Paulette and a great niece, Lindsey Trelease. Lymond grew up in Tulelake and will be remembered by many as one who took his daily walks around the town, often stopping at several homes of those who were kind enough to feed him a sandwich and a Pepsi. He could chat with them forever. Although impaired in several ways, he had an excellent memory of Tulelake history. Today he is free of pain and in a new body in heaven. Most definitely, chatting to all those who passed before him. Lymond is survived by his brothers Raymond and Bob, nephews Russ and Kenny, nieces Deedee, Debbie, Tracy and Robyn, and numerous great nephews and nieces. A celebration of life will be held Sept 12, at 11 a.m. at the Refuge Church in Malin. Following the services, a potluck will be held at Malin Park.

Published in Herald And News on Sep. 6, 2020.
