Lynne D. Dalla passed away on Oct. 19, 2019, at the age of 91.
She grew up in Northport, N.Y., and married her husband Franklin Dalla in 1945; they were married for 53 years. When Frank passed away in 1998, Lynne moved to Klamath Falls to be near her son Chris and daughter-in-law Diane.
In Klamath Falls, Lynne was very active in many community organizations, including serving as an elder at First Presbyterian Church for six years. She worked with the Klamath Community Concert Association and was instrumental in the fundraising for the restoration of a Steinway Concert Grand Piano that is still in use at the Ross Ragland Theater today. She was also a member of the American Association of University Women and worked with the Assistance League of the Klamath Basin.
Lynne is survived by her daughter Cindy and son Chris; her sister Nancy and brother Harry; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was laid to rest on Oct.30, 2019, next to her husband Franklin in Northport.
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 1, 2019