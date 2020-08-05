Mable Ruth Smith went home with Jesus on July 29, 2020. Mable was born in Bois D'arc, Mo. on June 11, 1933 to Kenneth and Florence Coatney. She moved to Klamath Falls, Ore. in 1954. She met and married Melvin Smith. They had 3 children, Vickie, Kenneth, and Charlie. Mable and Melvin divorced after 25 years together. Mable met Allen White and they spent 30 years together in North Bend, Ore. Mable developed dementia and moved to Klamath Falls where she was cared for by her son Kenny and his family until her death. Mable enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with family. Mable was cremated and her ashes will be spread at North Bend. She loved the coast. She was preceded in death by her son Charlie, ex husband Melvin, and partner Allen White. She is survived by her son-in-law and daughter Dan and Vickie Washburn, son and daughter in-law Ken and Judy Smith, five grandchildren, and seven great- grandchildren. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.



