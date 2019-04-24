|
Madeline Claypool, a Klamath Falls resident, passed away in Sky Lakes Medical Center on April 17, 2019. She was born on June 5, 1946, to Donald Barkley Sr. and Mary Chocktoot.
"Doodles" loved to spend time with her sister "Beatles," going to the casino and just enjoying life together. You could say they were two peas in a pod.
Doodles also loved her pets, her birds Tuffy and Feathers and, unfortunately, they passed prior to her.
She is survived by her brother Donald Barkley Jr.; a sister Maxine Head; and her children, sons Duane Foster Jr., Clint Foster and Lance Claypool and her daughters Tina Foster and Shauna Claypool; and her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, at 2:30 p.m. at Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 24, 2019