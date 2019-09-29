|
Dec. 11, 1927-Sept. 13, 2019
An extended hand. An embracing, warm smile. And a heartfelt, welcoming "Howdy - I'm Mac Epley!" It's a familiar encounter by all who met and got to know this life-long Oregonian; highly respected marketing communications professional; dedicated community volunteer; unconditionally devoted Ultimate Duck fan; loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and mentor. Mac donned his Duck hat one final time on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 91-plus years old, after 69 years of marriage to Dolores.
Malcolm Epley, Jr. was born in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 11, 1927, to Malcolm and Jane Epley, then students at the University of Oregon. He grew up in Klamath Falls, Ore., with his younger brother, John, where their dad was the editor of the Klamath Falls Herald and News. After graduating from Klamath Union High School, Mac enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945. Upon discharge in 1946, he enrolled at the University of Oregon, joining Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. He graduated in 1950 with a degree in journalism.
High school and college summers were spent "in the woods" as a Summer Fire Guard for the Klamath Forest Protective Agency in Southern Oregon and as a Fire Guard at the Lava Beds National Monument in Northern California where he also worked as a U.S. National Park Service Summer Park Ranger.
Mac married Dolores Steele in 1950 and settled in Klamath Falls, working as a reporter for the Herald and News. They moved to Portland in 1953 where Mac took a job with Western Pine Association. He joined Pacific National Advertising Agency in 1962. Two years later, he moved to McCann Erickson Advertising. In 1977, Mac joined Western Wood Products Association, serving as Director of Industry Communications, Vice President of Technical Services, and Vice President of Marketing. He retired in 1993.
Memberships and service: Oregon Chapter, American Marketing Association; Portland Zoo Commission; Oregon Chapter, National Multiple Sclerosis Society board; Portland Opera Association board; Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity corp. board; Volunteer Works (RSVP) Advisory Council; Edgefield Children's Center board; Oregon Club of Portland (Ultimate Duck cartoon creator).
Awards: 2015 Oregon Club of Portland "Harold Taylor Life Time Achievement Award"; 2009 Phi Kappa Psi "J.W. Broome Lifetime Achievement Award"; 2005 Oregon Club of Portland "Duck of the Year"; 1997 Portland OASIS Senior Role Model Award; 1990 Edgefield Children's Center Co-Volunteer of the Year.
During their 69 years of marriage, Dolores and Mac raised three kids but the Epley family reached beyond bloodlines to become an extensive, extended family. The Epley Portland home was a gathering place for many - spanning generations - who loved each other's company. All because Dolores and Mac set the tone for a welcoming place full of love where everyone could be themselves, have a great time and eat good food. That hospitality extended to the much-loved family place in Fort Bidwell, a small cattle town and former cavalry outpost located in N.E. California's Surprise Valley.
Mac is survived by his wife, Dolores; daughter Janet (Dave) Gonrowski, son Mark (Jan Rothermel), son Jon (Kelly); six grandchildren, Ty (Jenny), Drew (Mike), Brian (Kate), MacIan, Brendan, and Garren; three great-grandchildren, James Malcolm, Parker, and Mia Jane; sister, Alix (Rick) Traver. And more friends than can ever be counted. Gosh, we'll miss him.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at McGuire Auditorium, Warner Pacific University, 2219 SE 68th, Portland, Ore.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 29, 2019