Marc G. McNair, age 63, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at McKenzie Living in Eugene, OR.
He was born on March 7, 1957 to Dale N. McNair and Phyllis "Peewee" Burns-Walker. He graduated from Chiloquin High School in 1976 and later met the love of his life, his wife Felicia Jackson. He received his Culinary Arts Degree and became a Garmache Chef with extraordinary ice carving skills, which prompted him to live in New Mexico and Colorado before returning to Oregon.
Marc had many talents, not only was he a skilled chef, he also was a renowned native artist whose artwork was purchased by many throughout the country. He was a spiritual man who deeply loved his family and he had a strong love for his people and his traditional values. He was proud to be a Paiute/Klamath man and he delved into his cultural background, because of this he was respected by many. Marc loved to travel to powwows all over, he was a gifted fancy/traditional dancer, a singer, as well as a song-maker. This led him to forming the Wocus Bay Drum group with his family and friends. His happiest memories was teaching his five children to sing and dance where they traveled nationwide to countless powwows, he was extremely proud of all of his children.
Furthermore, Marc MC'd many powwows where he acquired numerous friends and formed long lasting relationships, to him the powwow world was his home, and because of this he will be missed by many. Equally important, Marc was an licensed minister and started a counseling business called, the "Winnow Basket" where he helped native people struggling with addictions and the hardships of life.
Marc is survived by his wife Felicia A. McNair, daughters Kimmie McNair and Cara Bussell, sons Scooter Bussell and Carlos McNair, along with multiple grandsons and granddaughters, including his siblings John McNair and Dalene McNair, on top of numerous nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death with his parents Dale and Phyllis, his dear sister Karen McNair-Jolly and beloved son Jackson K. Bussell.
Services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 and the traveling restrictions and will be announced on Felicia's Facebook page when they have more information. The family cannot express enough how thankful they are to the McKenzie Living staff and Ann of Cascade Health Hospice for their diligence, loving and gracious attention to Marc during his last days on earth. At this sacred time, we encourage you to unite and find strength under the cover of our traditional beliefs and what they have taught us about the bereavement process. Honoring this sacred time ensures the spirit of our loved one travels well.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 31, 2020