Marcine Almeda Vanderhoff was born on Sept. 26, 1936, in Black Duck, Minn., and left her earthly family on Dec. 10, 2018, in Junction City, Ore. Burial was at an earlier date at Eagle Point National Cemetery.



The eldest daughter of Erling and Ruth Ericksen, Marcine was raised on Agency Lake, graduated from Chiloquin High School, and moved to Klamath Falls.



She married Dale Vanderhoff, who preceded her in death in 2007 after 51 years of marriage. While raising their son Eric, Marcine started her career as a switchboard operator for Oregon Institute of Technology, retiring 25 years later. She was actively involved in Boy Scouts, 4-H, her church, and Sons of Norway.



After her retirement, she volunteered in many things, including Klamath County Museum, Baldwin Hotel Museum, Klamath County Historical Society, Amtrak, SMART reading, and the Celtic Society.



She was able to achieve her two greatest wishes to have grandchildren, twins Audrey and Stefen, and to take a trip to Norway, where she visited family and her father's birthplace.



Marcine was preceded in death by her husband Dale, parents Erling and Ruth Ericksen, in-laws Melvin and Alphild Vanderhoff, and numerous other family members and friends.



She is survived by her son Eric (Mariann), grandchildren Audrey and Stefen, sisters Berniece Etchevers, Della (Arnaud) Harreguy, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends who loved her dearly.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Klamath Lutheran Church at 1175 Crescent Ave., at 11 a.m. followed by a friendship luncheon.