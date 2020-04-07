Home

Margaret Rose Sellers


1949 - 2020
Margaret Rose Sellers Obituary
Margaret Rose Sellers passed away peacefully at her home in Medford, OR, on March 24th, 2020, at the age of 70. Margaret worked as a corrections officer for the Klamath County Sheriff's Office until her retirement. She will be remembered for her love, generosity, and devotion towards family and friends. Kind to every living thing, Margaret was a loving friend to many pets over the years. Margaret leaves behind daughters, Shelley Dillon, Mary Roberts, son-in-law Jeff Dillon, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her long-time sweetheart and husband David Sellers, and parents Albert and Betty Shelley.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 7, 2020
