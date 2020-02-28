Home

Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd
2680 Memorial Drive
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
Maria Guadalupe Esparza


1937 - 2020
Maria Guadalupe Esparza Obituary
Maria (Lupe) G. Esparza went to be with Jesus on February 26, 2020. Lupe, a resident of Klamath Falls, OR, was 82 years of age. Lupe is survived by a brother Grasiano Herrera, her sons Carlos (Sabra) Esparza and Raul (Brigitte) Esparza Jr., daughters Kathy McCornack and Joanne (Herm) DeLore, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother Isadoro Herrera, husband Raul (Rudy) Esparza, her son-in-law Danny McCornack, grandson Daniel (D.J.) McCornack. Services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 28, 2020
