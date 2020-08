Or Copy this URL to Share

Marie E. Drazil, 88, a resident of Malin, Ore., passed away on August 12, 2020. Funeral services were held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tulelake, Calif. on Monday August 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment followed at the Malin Community Cemetery. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel (541) 884-3456 is in charge of the arrangements.



