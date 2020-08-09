-Marie Ragland

1/1
Marie Genevieve Ragland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Genevieve Ragland was born to Andrew and Georgia Collier March 1, 1917, in a house made of stone that still stands on Conger Avenue in Klamath Falls. As a child attending Riverside School, she was a sweet and bookish girl. A diary entry from 1928 mentions her taking thirteen library books on a vacation to Diamond Lake. As a young adult, she showed herself to be bright, once scoring the highest in Klamath County on an achievement test. She attended Klamath Union High School and later graduated with honors in English at the University of Oregon.

She married Ross Ragland in 1942 and remained married until his death in 1986, having three children, David, Martha, and Andy. She lived in Klamath Falls during those years and loved the beauty of the area including the sound of the wind in Ponderosa pine trees. The new downtown performing arts center was named the Ross Ragland Theater in 1988.

After Ross's death, Marie lived for a year in California before moving to the Holladay Park Plaza in Portland. She had been a daughter, sister to her two younger siblings the late Carolyn Larson and Portland resident Phyllis Kerns, teacher, housewife, mother, church organist at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, adoption caseworker, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and more to so many people. She was kind and always appreciated the kindness of others. She voted for FDR and spoke up during WWII against the policy that included the Japanese internment camp near Tulelake. She was honored at a ceremony in 2014 at the Klamath County Museum for this public bravery. She never stopped learning. Even after her eyes failed, she enjoyed the attention of many readers, including her children Martha and Andy and son-in-law Collier Brown. She died peacefully of natural causes Jan. 14, 2020, with the knowledge that she had lived a good life and was loved.

Her daughter Martha wrote down many of Marie's memories on her 100th birthday. The following words, unchanged except for line breaks, record her reply when she was asked to describe her feelings about turning 100. Even here, near the end of her life, her imaginative vision of eternity seems inspired by memories of her beloved Klamath Basin.

What is it like

to turn 100 years old?

I feel sleepy!

And sometimes

kind of blank

and distressed

because I can't

remember things,

like whose child

belongs to whom.

Turning 100

is like climbing

a mountain

and getting to the top

Way up there,

you're not aware

of each little thing

anymore and you lose

your eye for detail,

Instead, you see

into the distance

on the other side,

which is a lot like

where you came from

You see

what I call

immensities.

-Marie Ragland

Memorial donations may be made to the Ross Ragland Theater.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved