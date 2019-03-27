Marie Hirai (Giller), 91, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 1, 2019, in Klamath Falls from complications related to unspecified dementia.



She is survived by her sons Roland and John Giller, John's wife Barbara, and grandsons Dustin and Brandon Giller, all of Klamath Falls. She is also survived by her granddaughter Alyssa Dawson and Alyssa's husband Seth of Eugene.



Marie was born in Tokyo, Japan, on Nov. 22, 1927, as Kazuko Hirai to Gontaro Numakura and Kinu Hirai. She changed her name to Marie after becoming a U.S. citizen.



Marie proudly attended Tokyo's oldest public school and was recognized as an excellent writer at an early age. Her mother died in 1936, leaving Marie, 9, to help care for her younger sisters, Katsuko, 6, Teiko, 3, and newborn Noriko.



Marie was a teenager during World War II, often surviving on a bowl of rice a day because of severe food rationing throughout Japan. She spent much of the war working in factories by day and surviving in bomb shelters at night. She witnessed the Tokyo fire bombings and other horrors during and after the war.



Marie was active in the Presbyterian Church in Japan after the war and remained a Christian the rest of her life. Despite all the hardship she had seen, she was known in Japan and the United States for her positive outlook, loving kindness and joyful sense of humor.



She moved to Klamath Falls in 1977 and worked multiple jobs, including for several years as a millworker at Maywood Industries. She was an accomplished Sumi-e ink and brush artist. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, and activities at the Klamath Art Association and Klamath Senior Center.



Marie always placed the needs of others before hers and had a special fondness for dogs, babies and young children.



She was a caring mother and grandmother. Her two sons and three grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was loved by many people and always greeted friends with a beautiful smile. She is dearly missed by all who knew her.



A private graveside service was held on March 30 at Mt. Laki Cemetery, southeast of Klamath Falls.



A private graveside service was held on March 30 at Mt. Laki Cemetery, southeast of Klamath Falls.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration be made to becoming a Klamath Art Association member.