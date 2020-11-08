1/1
Marilyn "Andrus" Carleton
1942 - 2020
Marilyn was born May 28th, 1942 in Gooding ID, and passed away October 26th, 2020 in Redding CA, Marilyn is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ. Marilyn was very proud of her Shasta Native American heritage. She is survived by her four children and their spouses "Annarae Baldi/Kim, Tammy Cesena/Rob, Peggy Dallas/Tim, & Reed Chavez, her brother Harold Andrus and twin sister Marlene Reynolds. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents LeRoy Reed Andrus, & Vida "Dorris" Andrus, sisters Zelma Harrison, Donnabelle Boomgarden, and Betty Raines. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in Herald And News on Nov. 8, 2020.
