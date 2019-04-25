Home

Marion Adele Truppner was born on July 8, 1968. to David Truppner Sr. and Christina Truppner in Staten Island, N.Y. Marion went on to live her eternal life by her parents side.

She is survived by her daughter Christina Hernandez; son-in-law Carlos Hernandez; granddaughter Nations Hernandez; sister Ruth Wood and husband; brother David Truppner Jr. and his wife; nephew Curtis Owans and his wife and children; nephew Ernie Truppner; many other nieces and nephews; and her special friend Harry Castro.

Marion was a homemaker. She was always making things out of plastic canvas and beads and was a proud participant in Special Olympics, playing the sports she love dearly. She was a happy woman, always bringing joy to others. She had a kind and gentle spirit and always a smile for others. There was never a dull moment; she lived life to the fullest.

Marion's family will remember all the good memories they shared throughout her life, such as holidays, birthdays, and family gatherings. Marion will truly be missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

A celebration of life is scheduled for May 8 in Friends Church on Oregon Avenue at 3 p.m.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 25, 2019
