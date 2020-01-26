|
|
"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints."
Marjorie Rose Hankins passed from this life and entered heaven on Jan. 18, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 12, 1920, and met the Lord less than a month before her 100th birthday. Marjorie was baptized when she was 12 years old. She lived her whole life worshipping the Lord. She lived much of her childhood on Greensprings Mountain with her parents, a brother and three sisters.
Her husband Allen Hankins preceded her in death in 2005. Together they raised six children. Karen (Loren) Minear, Sharyl (Tim) Alverson, Laurena (Roger) Babcock, Jim (Debbie) Hankins, Edith Hankins, Myron (Cyndy) Hankins and also had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of her life at Hope Community Center, 2314 Homedale Road (across form Albertsons Market). The service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, with a potluck following.
In lieu of flowers, please donate cancer research or Klamath Animal Shelter.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 26, 2020