Marjorie Helen Parsons passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 23, 2019.



She was born on Feb. 7, 1928, in Inland, Neb., to Oscar and Opal (LaHoda) Parsons. Her family moved to Oregon when she was a young child.



She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brothers Oscar and Joseph Parsons. She is survived by her brother William Parsons as well as several nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. She was blessed with friends and family who loved her as she brought joy to those around her.



Services will be at Klamath Memorial Park on June 7 at 2 p.m. Her family is inviting



those who wish to pay their last respects to attend. Published in Herald And News on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary