Martha Ely lived 96 years, passing away on March 24, 2019, after a full, interesting, active life. One of seven children born to William and Alice Mullin in California, she graduated Chico High School and attended Chico State College.
Martha and Orvis Ely married in 1942 in Rhode Island. The couple lived in various places with the longest being 55 years in Klamath Falls. Martha was proud to be a 50-year member of several organizations. Working alongside her husband in the insurance business until they retired, they both enjoyed golfing, community activities, and travel - visiting 38 countries together.
Martha is survived by a daughter Jana; grandchildren Marc and Andrew; sister and brother-in-law Alice and Bud; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding her in death was her husband Orvis of 66 and a half years.
A celebration of life reception will be held on April 4, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 5110 S. Etna St., Klamath Falls.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 31, 2019