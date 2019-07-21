Resources More Obituaries for Martha Ottoman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Martha Ottoman

1933 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Martha Jane Leslie Igou Goossen Ottoman



Marty Jane was born in Los Angeles on Aug. 21, 1933, to Robert and Virginia Leslie. The Leslie's moved to Redding, Calif., so Robert could work on building the Shasta dam. Marty was very proud of her Dad's career which took him to Japan and Greece.



Marty married Fred Goossen on Valentine's Day in 1958. Marty and Fred moved the combined family of five boys to Bonanza, Ore., leaving behind Santa Clara, Calif., and the Goossen's Hidden Valley Ranch at Mission San Jose. Yes, that one! Bonanza got Californians! These Californians quickly adapted to Oregon life.



Marty was very active in her local community. She was the Bonanza city recorder, directed the Bonanza Carnival for 20 years, and served on the Park Board for 25 years. Marty was instrumental in starting the volunteer fire department for women - they were the first Fireballs in Oregon. She served in several offices for the Altar Society and numerous positions with Catholic Daughters of America. She was a volunteer at Sky Lakes Medical Center after moving to Klamath Falls.



Marty loved to have fun and was very social. Her motto was "Have A Good Time!"



Playing and hosting card club was a very important part of Marty's life. She played bridge with the same group for over 40 years - they were written up in the Herald & News!



Marty took painting classes, which lead to painting on canvas and saw blades. She also loved to sew, knit and she made her own greeting cards for all occasions.



Fred and Marty started a small home business making Marty's BBQ Sauce; which has been a great success and is quite delicious! Marty's BBQ Sauce is now sold through several distributors all over the West Coast and beyond!



After Fred passed away, Marty found a new love and partner for adventure with Rodney Ottoman, adding on to her family with two daughters and many extended members of the Ottoman/Rajnus clan. They spent several wonderful years traveling to Arizona for the winter and boating on Lake Shasta in the summer.



Marty enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting with family and friends, cooking from scratch, canning, preserving, hosting dinners and parties, for her family and community. She was always willing to get involved and always laughing and looking at the bright side!



Remember the movie "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," well Marty's movie title was "The Unstoppable Marty Jane!"



Marty deeply loved her family and friends, was devoted to her faith and church and dedicated to her community. She lived a happy, fun and full life reflected by her passions and commitments.



Marty is survived by her children, many grandchildren, sisters and friends.



Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in St. Pius Catholic Church; Rosary at 10:30 a.m.; Mass at 11 a.m.; graveside service will be at Bonanza Cemetery. Published in Herald And News on July 21, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.