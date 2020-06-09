Marvin (Mickey) Chapman
1931 - 2020
Marvin (Mickey) Chapman died May 18, 2020 at the age of 88. Born in Philadelphia, Penn. on June 9, 1931 to Dewitt Talmage and Mary Teresa Chapman; he was the youngest of four siblings: Carl, Muriel and Warren - all deceased. He is survived by his wife Jo, son Carl/Lisa, daughter Dawn/Michael Senften, step-children Tery/Harry Bosarge, Danny/Lucy Emmil, Danya/Manuel Mendez, Toni/Gary Patrick, Larry/Angela Larimer, David/Tarah Shook and many grandkids and great-grandkids.

Mickey fought in the Korean War as a Marine and stayed a Marine his whole life (once a Marine always a Marine). He then had a long career in law enforcement; first as a beat cop in Jersey and then became a Sheriff's deputy and later a District Attorney Investigator in Mendocino County, Calif. He loved the Marines, the Law and his family.

He will be fondly remembered by his Leatherneck Club pals in Klamath Falls; his many friends in and out of law enforcement in California, and his family. We are all lucky to have had you in our lives, Mickey. You're one hell of a man! Semper-Fi, my Love.

Published in Herald And News on Jun. 9, 2020.
