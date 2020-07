Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Ann Nicholson, 90, died July 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church on August 1, beginning with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store