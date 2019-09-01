|
Mary Ann Schorr, an excellent wife and dedicated mother of three sons: Andrew III, Michael and Jacob, passed away on Aug. 29, 2019, in Klamath Falls.
Mary was born in Klamath Falls on Jan. 14, 1943. She graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1962. Unfortunately now, she has reunited with her parents Ray and Helen McLain, her sons Andrew III and Jacob Scott, and her granddaughter Sabrina Schorr.
Her survivors are her loving husband of 56 years Andrew Schorr, her son Michael, daughter-in-law Beth Schorr, brother-in-law Harold Schorr, grandchildren Gretchen and Brandon, nieces and nephews Matt and Valerie Short and many more.
Mary shared many passions, some of which were cooking, gardening, fishing, playing cards and playing Bocce ball, but it goes without saying that her biggest passion was loving her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Another thing she loved was traveling every year to spend time in her home in Baja Mexico with her husband. Mary Ann's love for her family was truly an inspiration and she was a woman to look up to. For Mary, there was no situation good or bad that she wouldn't fight through and come out with love in her heart and a smile on her face. Mary Ann showed the true meaning of love and dedication by fulfilling a long happy marriage with her one and only true love, her husband Andrew Schorr. She is the strongest woman I will ever know and she will forever be missed. As your laid to rest Grandma Mary, just know this isn't a "goodbye" but a "see ya later" because we know we will reunite sometime and will always have you in our hearts and memories. We love you, Grandma Mary.
And for you, Grandpa Andy, I know words cannot heal your wounds, but I promise you that our love for you is indescribable. Yours and grandma's love, patience, and endless kindness have shown us what it means to love one another. You and grandma have made a tremendous impact on the family, friends, and anyone lucky enough to have known the both of you.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 1, 2019