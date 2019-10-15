|
Mary C. McGee, 86, of Dairy passed away in St. Charles Medical Center in Bend on Oct. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, in Yonna Valley Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 26627 Highway 140 East, Bonanza. Family will greet guests at noon followed by services at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Klamath Memorial Park, 2680 Memorial Drive in Klamath Falls, at 3:30 p.m. For additional information please visit www.ohairwards.com.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 15, 2019