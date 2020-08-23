1/1
Mary Deets
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Deets passed away August 14, 2020 at her home in Palm Desert with her twin sister Betty at her side. She was born in Oklahoma to Frank and Lorell Taylor on March 13, 1937. She spent her formative years in Malin, Oregon. After high school she worked for local doctors, eventually moving to Portland continuing in the medical field. While in Portland she met and married her husband, Jerry. In the seventies they moved to Gold Beach where she worked as a dispatcher for the Oregon State Police. After retiring they moved to Palm Desert where they pursued their passion for golf. Mary was an avid golfer, getting a hole in one twice and the Presidents Cup award twice. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry, brothers and sisters Jake, Helen, Allen, Marie Taylor and Ike Phillips. She is survived by Bill Taylor, Vi Miland, Glenda Comer, Betty Winebarger, Joyce Guthrie, and many nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved