Mary Deets passed away August 14, 2020 at her home in Palm Desert with her twin sister Betty at her side. She was born in Oklahoma to Frank and Lorell Taylor on March 13, 1937. She spent her formative years in Malin, Oregon. After high school she worked for local doctors, eventually moving to Portland continuing in the medical field. While in Portland she met and married her husband, Jerry. In the seventies they moved to Gold Beach where she worked as a dispatcher for the Oregon State Police. After retiring they moved to Palm Desert where they pursued their passion for golf. Mary was an avid golfer, getting a hole in one twice and the Presidents Cup award twice. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry, brothers and sisters Jake, Helen, Allen, Marie Taylor and Ike Phillips. She is survived by Bill Taylor, Vi Miland, Glenda Comer, Betty Winebarger, Joyce Guthrie, and many nieces and nephews.



