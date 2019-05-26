|
Mary Elizabeth Cunningham, 92, died on May 13, 2019, in her home in Klamath Falls, Ore., attended at her bedside by her son Patrick and his wife Annette.
Mary was born on Oct. 25, 1926, in Willowdale, Kan., to Westly Henry Tatro and Mary Catherine (Miller) Tatro.
She was preceded in death by her husband George S. Cunningham, daughter Mary Cunningham and son Michael G. Cunningham.
She is survived by daughters Katherine Von Tersch and Veronica Boghosian, sons Steven Cunningham, Douglas Cunningham, Robert Cunningham, William Cunningham, and Patrick Cunningham, with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services for Mary will be held on Saturday, June 22, in St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Ave., with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. and a luncheon.
Published in Herald And News on May 26, 2019