It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mary Elizabeth Brown on April 16, 2020. Born August 15, 1949 in Porterville, CA to the late Cassie Mae and Calvin Bruce Vaughn. Mary attended high school in Kelseyville, CA. She moved to Tulelake, CA, in 1967 and began working for Oregon Ag Chemicals. In 1968 she met the love of her life Donnie Brown. The two of them built their loving home and enjoyed doing activities such as fishing, hunting arrowheads and raising children together. Mary worked during the 70's for Doyle Haskins in spud harvest and spring seed cutting for Fabianek's. While her children were in school Mary ran her own housecleaning business. She was a 4-H leader and classroom volunteer. Later in life she worked for Ore-Cal Fire Suppression, the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds, an assistant for Reba at the Epicenter, a greeter at the Lava Bed Headquarters and processed payroll and ducks for The Mallard. She loved working in her flowerbed, yard saleing and watching HER hummingbirds. This loving, caring and wonderful woman has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed by her husband and best friend of 49 years Donald Lee, her children Rhonda (Marty) and Jason. Grandchildren Marlee, Lindsay, Adrian, Clayton, Douglas and Aryanna. Sisters Brenda, Kathy and Stella. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



