Mary Ensor
Mary Ensor passed away on Sat. Oct. 3, 2020. She was born on Dec. 26, 1931 to Mattie and Charles Green. She was born and raised in Klamath Falls, Ore. She was one of 18 that graduated from Henley High School. After graduating she married Preston "Stub" Ensor on August 17, 1951. They had three children together - Mike, Roxanne, and Melissa. Being a mother was her true calling. She loved her children completely and devoted herself to being a great mother. Mary worked in the county clerks office and worked both state and federal elections. This was a job she loved and made lifelong friends during this time. Mary also worked in the kitchens for different Klamath County schools. She enjoyed getting to know the children she served. Mary loved camping and fishing with her husband Stubby. Later in life one of her favorite hobbies was playing pinochle with a wonderful group of ladies. A few years ago she joined Klamath Lutheran church and loved attending Sunday service and getting to know the congregation. One of her greatest joys was being a grandmother. She loved her grandchildren unconditionally. Mary made all feel welcome and like family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and all around human being. The family would like to give special thanks to Jenni Shae. She went above and beyond to care for Mary. She is survived by son Michael Ensor; daughter Melissa Ensor; son- in-law Greg Huck, sister and brother-in -law Vickie and Don Chaffin, grandchildren JayDee and Becky Pickerill, Mark and Cassie Beard, Travis and Kate Huck, Mike Ensor and Matt Ensor; Great grandchildren Jennifer and Kevin Younker, Maura Huck, Collin and Laycee Pickerill, Holly Zimmer and Evelyn. She is preceded in death by her husband Stub Ensor, daughter Roxanne Huck, both parents, sisters Jane Giffin and Ruth M. Huff. A celebration of life will be on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 3-6 p.m. at the fairgrounds event center.

Published in Herald And News on Oct. 11, 2020.
