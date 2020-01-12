|
Waiting until the first day of 2020, our Mom, Mary Grace Dusek, left this earthly playing field with her daughter Terri and grandson Jesse holding her hands as she transitioned to her next life after 91 years.
Mary was born on March 10, 1928, in Phoenix, Ariz., the only child of Doris (Goodson) and George Anderson.
She is survived by her children Jeanne (Connie) Anderson of Mesa, Ariz., George (Vickie) Misso of Port Hueneme, Calif., David (Renee) Misso of Tulelake, Calif., Terri Misso of Klamath Falls, Ore., and KC Finley of Fairfield, Wash., and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Jim Dusek and granddaughter Shelley.
Mom had an adventurous life from early childhood in Washington State, growing up in Phoenix, Ariz., and even living at the Grand Canyon. She also lived in South Gate, Lynwood, North Hollywood and Westminster, Calif. Her most exciting location was when she managed the De Mille Manor Apartments in Hollywood, Calif., in the middle of the Hippie movement of the 1960s. She owned, with her husband Jim, The Greenspot Bar in Greenville, Calif., for several years. Later, they moved to Orofino, Idaho, and traveled to almost every state when Jim worked for a liquidation company, traveling in a Toyota Dolphin where she learned to live with few possessions and cook good meals on a camp stove. "Been there, done that." They were also managers at two Motel 6, where, yes, she kept the light on. Moms last years of employment were with the Medicare SHIBA Program in Northern Idaho, retiring at 81 years of age.
Ten years ago, Jim and Mom moved to their final home in Klamath Falls to be closer to her daughter-in-law and son. Three years ago, Jim passed away and Mom never did get her groove back. Her youngest daughter Terri moved in before Jim's passing to help them. Two years ago, grandson Jesse moved in allowing our Mom to stay in her home until her death on Jan. 1, 2020. Mom liked to say "Getting old ain't for sissies."
The family will gather at Misso Nation this summer to celebrate a life well lived and place her ashes with her mother's and Jim's.
Memorial contributions may be made to Klamath Hospice, 4745 S. Sixth St., Klamath Falls, OR 97603.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 12, 2020