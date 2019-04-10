Resources More Obituaries for Mary Henzel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Henzel

1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Mary Lucille (Dillard) Henzel was born on Dec. 16, 1934 in Merrill, Ore., the first daughter of Uel and Wilma (Dawson) Dillard. She passed away on March 29, 2019, during a brief stay in Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Neb. She was 84.



Mary was a longtime resident of Southern Oregon. In Merrill, she was raised on her parents' farm, the Dillard Ranch, along with her two sisters Dorothy "Dottie" and Mona. She attended first and second grade at Merrill Elementary School, then Henley schools from the third through the 12th grades. Upon graduation from Henley High School in 1953, she moved to Corvallis, Ore., to study for her bachelor of science degree in elementary education with a math, science and music minor at Oregon State College (Oregon State University).



While attending OSC, she met her husband Stuart Lee Henzel, another Klamath County resident. They dated during college and married on June 24, 1956, at her family church, Mt. Laki Presbyterian, in Klamath Falls, Ore. Their first home was in Corvallis, where they finished college.



Upon graduation in 1958 with their bachelor's degrees, Mary and Stuart moved to the family cattle ranch in Klamath Falls. There, they raised their four sons. In 1981, they moved to their ranch in Holdenville, Okla., and in 1998, they moved to their ranch in Oberlin, Kan.



She is survived by three sons Jim Henzel (Connie) of Pahrump, Nev., Barron Henzel (Tom Fitzpatrick) of San Diego, Calif., and Richard Henzel (Pamela Newby) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; sister and brother-in-law Mona and Gordon Zumwalt of Minden, Nev.; grandson Jacob Henzel (Ali) of Sapulpa, Okla.; in addition to many other family members and countless friends.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband Stuart Henzel, son Clint Henzel, sister Dorothy "Dottie" Manz and her parents Uel and Wilma Dillard.



Donations can be made to the Oberlin Arts and Humanities Commission in her name: Oberlin Arts and Humanities Commission, 512 N. Penn Ave., Oberlin, KS 67749.



A celebration of life ceremony will be held in Oberlin Evangelical Covenant Church on Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m. A luncheon reception will be held afterward in the church's fellowship hall. Published in Herald And News on Apr. 10, 2019