Mary Lynn Crebbin
1936 - 2020
MaryLynn "Mame" Crebbin passed away in her home on September 17, 2020. Born November 9, 1936, to Wilda M. (Trivelpiece) and John C. Ley in Yreka, CA. MaryLynn married Peter A. Crebbin on November 30, 1959. She worked as a court reporter for many years, while being a Cub Scout Den Mom, Team Mom for all sports, and shuttle driver to all 4-boys' youth events. Mame loved to travel, taking many trips to Europe, South America, and Australia. She particularly enjoyed traveling on river cruises in the U.S. and Europe. Mame spent much time and energy maintaining her beautiful yard and home. She also spent much of her time with her family; making many trips to Siskiyou County, California, listening to music during the annual SunRiver Music Festival, and enjoying her grandchildren. Mame was active in the local Republican Women's Committee at many levels and was active with local leadership. She had a fabulous personality, very intelligent, and wit to no end. She was known for her impeccable taste and timeless class. She was always up for company and conversation with everyone she knew. For the past 19 months, Erin Tecumseh was Mame's faithful companion and confidant. Her wonderful care of Mame is very much appreciated by the family.

Mame is survived by her sons and their families: Cory J, Robert W (Alisha), Michael J (Toni), Patrick A (Tonyia); Grandchildren: Kyle, Reese, Chandler, Kellen, Joshua, Kaia, Jaelyn, Morgan, Lucas; Great Grandson Benjamin. Mame's granddaughter Hayden predeceased her.

A private burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Herald And News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel
515 Pine St
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
(541) 884-3456
