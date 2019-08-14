|
|
Matilda Ann "Tilly" Griffith, 74, of Klamath Falls, Ore., passed away at home on the morning of Aug. 4, 2019, after a long illness. Her final days were spent with her husband Griff and her daughters Denise and Lisa by her side.
Matilda was born on Aug. 17, 1944, in Ventura, Calif., the daughter of the late Ted and Marge Brich. She graduated from Moorpark High School in 1962 and then married Nolan Searcy the day after her 18th birthday. Nolan pre-deceased her in 1989 and she married Warren "Griff" Griffith in 1990. Griff and Tilly were married until her passing just shy of their 29th wedding anniversary.
Matilda was quiet and uncomfortable being the center of attention. She had an understated, but keen sense of humor underscored by a sharp wit. She was an accomplished seamstress and made all of her children's clothes, could finish a crossword puzzle in record time and was industrious and hardworking. She held a variety of positions throughout her career, including working for the BLM and the State Extension Service in Grand Junction, Colo., for GTE Sylvania as a civilian contractor at Ft. Huachuca in Arizona and retired from the Bureau of Reclamation in Klamath Falls.
Before she became ill with cancer, Tilly loved to go bowling and take trips to Reno or Laughlin, Nev., and enjoyed visiting the coast to go fishing and crabbing or just spending time with family or friends.
Tilly was blessed with many close friends who came by frequently to visit and cheer her up during her illness. I know she will especially missed by her close friend Jan, who would regularly bring little gifts and cards to brighten her days. Even when Jan was out of town, she would always send a note or postcard to let Mom know she was thinking about her and these always brought a smile to Mom's face.
In addition to Griff, she is survived by her daughters Denise (Kevin) Muzzy of Hayden, Idaho, and Lisa (Mark) Nearing of Creswell, Ore.; step-son Robert (Kristi) Griffith of Boise, Idaho; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren with another three great-grandchildren on the way.
In addition to her first husband Nolan, she was predeceased by her step-daughter Kim.
We will all miss her very much and feel she was taken from us too soon. Rest in peace Mom, we love you and may God be with you.
A memorial service open to family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, in the Leatherneck Club in Klamath Falls.
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 14, 2019