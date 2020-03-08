|
|
|
Maxine Gilberta Patzke
November 30, 1922 - February 1, 2020
Maxine Gilberta Patzke, a long-time resident of Klamath Falls, Ore., died Feb. 1, 2020, in Corvallis, Ore.
Maxine was born Nov. 30, 1922 in Gooding, Idaho to Lee H. and Sarah Faye (Ravenscroft). She graduated from Gooding High School in 1941 and was a very outstanding student.
Maxine married Albert "Bud" Patzke on August 17, 1941 in Reno, Nev. She attended Seattle College and Columbus Hospital School of Nursing in Seattle, Wash. from September 1941 until March of 1943 before joining her husband who was in the Armed Services during WWII. Together they traveled as he was stationed in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Colorado. In 1944, they moved to Enid, Okla. where their oldest son, Gary was born. After WWII ended in 1945, they returned to Klamath County, Ore., residing in Bly. In 1947 they moved to Corvallis, Ore., where their son Jim was born. They then returned back to Bly until 1957 when they moved to Klamath Falls. She was a homemaker and business partner with her husband who was an owner/operator of their logging truck. Their youngest child, Sue, was born in 1958. Maxine remained in Klamath Falls until 2018 when she moved to Corvallis, Ore. to be with her daughter and family.
Before retirement, she went to work in 1976 for the Klamath County Clerk in the Child Support Department, which later became the Judicial Department with the State of Oregon. She worked for ten years in their accounting department. She retired in 1993 at the age of 70.
Maxine joined Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in 1959 and was an active member until her death holding many positions and being on several committees. She enjoyed her membership and companionship with her sisters in Beta Sigma Phi. Maxine was the mother of three children: Gary, Jim, and Sue. She dedicated her life to raising her children. She took an active part at Cub Scouts, Little League, Babe Ruth, Blue Birds, and Campfire when her children participated.
Her motto in life was, "hard work and clean living for a long life."
She is preceded in death by her husband (Bud), son (Gary), mother, father, step-father (Clyde Crawford), and brother (P.F.C. James H. St. John - who was killed in the Battle of The Bulge in 1944).
Maxine is survived by her son Jim Patzke (Bev), daughter Sue Creel (Ken); grandchildren Ken Patzke (Tashina), Bob Patzke (Kristine), Kristy Weidman (Chris), Chad Patzke (Treena), Jeff Patzke (Cari), Amy Beardsley (Cooney), Dennette Turner (Jim), and Tammi Creel; 21 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, sister-in-law Annie Patzke; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Maxine was passionate about her home, garden, family, and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be greatly missed.
Please join Maxine's family in a Celebration of Life service held Friday, April 3rd at 2p.m. at Davenport's Chapel at Klamath Memorial Park, 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 8, 2020