Maxine McGaughey Sauvageau Wysup was born on June 27, 1922, in Knobel, Ark., to John and Robbie McGaughey and was one of nine siblings.
She was a longtime resident of Klamath Falls, Ore., prior to moving to Fremont, Calif., in 2013. She is survived by son David Michael (Sue) Sauvageau; granddaughters, Danielle Day and Michele (Kevin) Scott of Fremont; great-granddaughters, Cassidy and Shelby Scott, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Frank of 46 years in 2013, her parents, and eight siblings.
Maxine had a passion for any card game, worked crossword puzzles, was a big fan of Jeopardy and bowled for over 40 years.
Family will gather for burial in Klamath Falls.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 5, 2020