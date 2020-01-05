Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fremont Chapel of the Roses
1940 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
(510) 797-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Wysup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine McGaughey Sauvageau Wysup


1922 - 2019
Send Flowers
Maxine McGaughey Sauvageau Wysup Obituary
Maxine McGaughey Sauvageau Wysup was born on June 27, 1922, in Knobel, Ark., to John and Robbie McGaughey and was one of nine siblings.

She was a longtime resident of Klamath Falls, Ore., prior to moving to Fremont, Calif., in 2013. She is survived by son David Michael (Sue) Sauvageau; granddaughters, Danielle Day and Michele (Kevin) Scott of Fremont; great-granddaughters, Cassidy and Shelby Scott, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Frank of 46 years in 2013, her parents, and eight siblings.

Maxine had a passion for any card game, worked crossword puzzles, was a big fan of Jeopardy and bowled for over 40 years.

Family will gather for burial in Klamath Falls.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -