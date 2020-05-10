On May 2, 2020 (Mabalacat, Philippines), Melvin Lee Page, went from a lengthy illness to sleeping...to unconsciousness...to heaven. He was 78, born and raised in Klamath Falls, Ore. He graduated from Henley High School, class of '59. He also graduated from OIT two years later and went to work for Tectronix in Beaverton, Ore. He was preceded in death by his dad, Clyde Page (1914-1966), and his mom, Bessie Page (1915-2012). He is survived by many family members and his younger sister, Sue Anne Olsen (Gary) living in Bend, Ore.



He married Wilda Book ('61) and they had two children; Rodney Von (Dorene and children Christopher and Amanda, Calif.) and Sami Ann Copley-Viniconis (Sage and children; Brian, Kevin, Leah, Wash.) and later divorced. Mel also had three other marriages: Peg, Susan, and JoAnn. In 2002, Mel moved to the Philippines and married Marilyn Ellen Septimo. His now widow, Ellen, her daughter Lovely May, and granddaughter Iah and Iah's dad, Marc, have been caring for Mel-being diligent in every way.



His friends and family will remember Mel for the crazy fun times they all had together. Also, a pilot, Mel enjoyed hunting, fishing, cars, model airplanes and motorcycles.



Sue Anne (his sister) said Mel was her prep for surviving her husband of 56 years. Correspondences can be forwarded to Sue Anne Olsen~ 67185 Harrington Loop, Bend, OR 97703.



