Melvin Wayne Tillery was born in Selma, Calif., on June 2, 1952, and passed away in Grants Pass, Ore., on April 15, 2019.



Melvin met his wife Vickie Eccles in Klamath Falls. They were childhood sweethearts and married for 49 years. After retirement, they moved to Grants Pass, Ore.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family. He graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1970. He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 30 years.



Melvin and Vicki have three children Amy Gonzalez of Yuba City, Jeanee Wilson of Grants Pass and Glenn Tillery of Klamath Falls, 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He has two sisters Derinda Tillery of Gilbert, Ariz., and Linda Basset of Cave Junction, Ore.



He was preceded in death by his father Harvey Tillery, mother Ruth Hickey-Tillery, and brother Glen Tillery.



Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Klamath Memorial Park for Melvin and his nephew Neil Noel. Published in Herald And News on May 19, 2019