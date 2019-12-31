|
|
|
Melyn "Lyn" Marie Brock peacefully went to heaven on Dec. 25, 2019, at the age of 73.
Lyn was born on July 24, 1946, to Manuel and Anne Leonardo in Tacoma, Wash. She graduated from Curtis High School in 1964 and Central Washington State College in 1967. Lyn met the love of her life shortly before he was drafted and sent to Vietnam in August 1966. After his return, she married William Ellis Brock Jr. on May 4, 1968, and they began their life of adventures together, moving to Oregon and then settling in Port Orchard, Wash., to raise their two daughters before returning to Oregon to fulfill the dream of having a working horse, cattle and alfalfa ranch.
After 11 years of ranching, they began road tripping to Arizona during the winters as well as various other places throughout the year. Lyn's life was filled with love for family, friends and the love of the outdoors. An avid horse person, she raised, trained and rode many of her own horses.
She also raised commercial cattle on her ranch in Bonanza, Ore.
Lyn was a wife, a mother, a homemaker, an elementary school teacher, a certified public accountant and a western artist. Everything she attempted she mastered. She faithfully attended the Catholic Church throughout her life.
Lyn leaves behind her husband William, daughters Carla Brock and Lisa Barringer, son-in-law Ryan Barringer, grandchildren Gracie, Caleb and Simon Barringer, her sister Camille Curry, and a large loving family of cousins and close friends.
A Catholic mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 in St. Gabriel's Catholic Church at 1150 Mitchell St. SE in Port Orchard, Wash., with a reception following.
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 31, 2019